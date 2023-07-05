Trump Says Special Prosecutor Jack Smith ‘Looks Like A Crackhead’ After Cocaine Found At The White House

Former President Trump called out Joe and Hunter Biden in a post to Truth Social today after news broke over the weekend that cocaine was discovered in the residence library of the White House.

Videos by Rare

Trump also touches on DOJ Special Prosecutor Jack Smith, who has been appointed to oversee the Trump documents investigation, saying that Smith ‘looks like a crackhead’. That post to Truth reads,

Trump’s post reads, “Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden. But watch, the Fake News Media will soon start saying that the amount found was “very small,” & it wasn’t really COCAINE, but rather common ground up Aspirin, & the story will vanish. Has Deranged Jack Smith, the crazy, Trump hating Special Prosecutor, been seen in the area of the COCAINE? He looks like a crackhead to me!”

READ OUR FULL ARTICLE HERE

See that hilarious post below…

We reported on the White House cocaine story as soon as it broke asking the very same question that Trump is raising. We know that Hunter Biden has a documented history of cocaine use, so could the cocaine have belonged to Hunter?

Tests have confirmed that the substance discovered was in fact cocaine. Why has there been so little said about this story in the mainstream media/

Former President Trump certainly isn’t going to let anybody forget!