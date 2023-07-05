DoorDash Driver Fired After Cursing Out Customer Over Tip

A DoorDash driver who cursed at a customer after complaining about his tip has been fired, representatives for the company said. The incident was captured on the doorbell security camera and has since gone viral.

Videos by Rare

The driver can be seen cussing out a woman who answered the door and tipped him $5 on a $20 pizza.

“I just want to say, it’s a nice house for a $5 tip,” the driver, identified only as Corey, told the customer as he turned to walk back toward his car.

“You’re welcome,” the customer responded, with a sense of surprise in her voice.

“F–k you,” Corey said back as the woman shut the door.

The incident happened in Texas and the customer, Lacey Purciful, posted it to her TikTok page. “So how much should I be tipping for a $20 pie??” she captioned the video.

Reps for DoorDash confirmed to the New York Post that Corey has been canned.

“Respectfully asking for a tip is acceptable but abusing or harassing someone is never acceptable,” DoorDash said in a statement.

“We’ve removed this Dasher from our platform and reached out to the customer.”

DoorDash refunded the $5 tip after Purciful’s husband reached out to the company to report the exchange, the Post reported. For the record, the pizza was from Pizza Hut, per the Daily Mail.