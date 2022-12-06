Actress Kirstie Alley Dead at 71

Kirstie Alley, star of Drop Dead Gorgeous and Cheers has tragically died at the age of 71. The actress’ children, Lily and True Parker, announced that she had passed away after a short battle with cancer. Through a statement with PEOPLE, her daughters confirmed that Alley died earlier today. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” they said in a statement.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

They both went on to remember their mother’s “zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and left us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did.” They also thanked the incredible team of nurses and doctors at the Moffitt Cancer Center.

Kristie Alley Dead at 71

The statement concludes with them thanking the actress’s fans, noting, “We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time.” After the announcement of her death, several tributes began flooding in, including one from John Travolta who posted an image of her on his Instagram.

“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie,” he shared. “I know we will see each other again.” Alley rose to fame back in 1988 starring as Rebecca Howe on NBC Cheers. She went on to earn a Golden Globe for best actress and an Emmy for Outstanding lead actress in 1991. She also received her second Emmy for playing Sally Gibson in David’s Mother in 1994.

John Travolta Pays Tribute

Alley also appeared on several television shows including Fat Actress, Christy, Scream Queen, and Veronica’s Closet. Back in 2010, her personal life was followed on the A&E reality TV series Kristie Alley’s Big Life. The actress competed on season 12 of Dancing With the Stars as well as a Masked Singer.

Throughout her career she started on the big screen including in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Summer School, Look Who’s Talking, It Takes Two, and Drop Dead Gorgeous.

Her cause of death has yet to be revealed.