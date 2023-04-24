‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Len Goodman Dies at 78

Len Goodman, the longtime judge on Dancing with the Stars, has “passed away peacefully” after a battle with bone cancer, Fox News confirmed. He was 78.

A statement from Goodman’s agent, Jackie Gill, called Goodman “a much-loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him.”

A former ballroom dancer, Goodman became a judge on Dancing with the Stars back in 2005. He also served as head judge on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing for 12 years after its launch in 2004.

Fellow Stars judge Bruno Tonioli shared a tribute to his friend and co-worker on Instagram.

“Heart broken my dear friend and partner for 19 years the one and only ballroom legend #lengoodman passed away I will treasure the memory of our incredible adventures and hundreds of shows we did together @bbcstrictly @dancingwiththestars they will never be anyone like you we will miss you,” he wrote, along with several heart emojis.

Carrie Ann Inaba also posted a video tribute.

“Dancer. A teacher. A refined gentleman. A wonderful storyteller. A special soul. A mentor. A family man. And… A treasured friend,” it read. “Saying goodbye at the end of last season broke my heart. But today’s news has shattered it all over again. I can’t believe that you’re gone,” she added with a broken-heart emoji.

“You were one of a kind my dear friend. And I will cherish our memories and hold them close, while I join so many others in mourning your loss. Thank you for all that you shared with us. Your humor, your wisdom, your wit and your truth.”

Goodman announced this past fall that he was retiring to spend more time with his family. He is being replaced on the show by former pro wrestler Derek Hough.