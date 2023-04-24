4 Controversial Moments Sparked by Candace Cameron Bure’s Religious Beliefs

Candace Cameron Bure can’t catch a break. The former Full House and Hallmark Channel star just wants to practice her faith, but no matter which way she turns, the trolls are out to get her in full force. While some of her outspoken beliefs might be more obvious in why they rub people the wrong way, others are more benign and harmless — for instance, wearing a sweater with both Santa Claus and Jesus. Here are four “controversial” moments sparked by Candace Cameron Bure’s expression of her religious beliefs.

That Time That Candace Cameron Got “Too Sexy” With Her Bible

Candace Cameron Bure once posted a TikTok video of herself lip syncing to Lana Del Rey’s “Jealous Girl” while looking into the camera and picking up her bible. “Baby I’m a gangsta too and it takes two to tango/ you don’t want to dance with me, dance with me,” sings Del Rey. On the screen was a caption that said, “When they don’t know the power of the Holy Spirit.”

That’s it. That’s all she did. But many of her fans were not happy. The performance was interpreted as an attempt at being sexy while flaunting her Bible, but that’s not what she was trying to do.

The TikTok video and It’s repost to Instagram were deleted almost as soon as her fans started complaining in full-force. Thanks to the expedient face-save, not much damage was done. Candace later apologized on her Instagram Stories. Both her apology and the original TikTok video are available to watch via Entertainment Tonight.

“Hi, I just came home and read a lot of messages that were not happy with my latest Instagram post that was a TikTok video,” Candace said, smiling into the camera. “So many of you thought that I was trying to be seductive. Which clearly means I am not a very good actress because I was trying to be strong.” She added that she got the idea from a TikTok where her daughter, Natasha, lip synced to the same song.

“Maybe I was just trying to be too cool or relevant in a Biblical way that didn’t work? Most of you didn’t like it, clearly. But there was a small percentage of you that appreciated what I did and understood my intention,” the actress explained.

That Time Candace Cameron Used the Word “Bro” Next to “Jesus”

“Jesus Saves, Bro,” read a t-shirt that Cameron posed in one day. The gray ¾ sleeve shirt was paired with ripped jeans and silver heels as she casually stood in front of a sign that said The View. She like her shirt and admittedly, the entire outfit was very cute. Candace tagged the t-shirt maker’s Instagram and that was literally all she did.

The trolls came in droves, albeit mixed with a lot of praise from Candace’s fellow Christian fans.

“Jesus and bro shouldnt [sic] be in the same conversation,” read an Instagram comment. When someone tried to defend Candace, the same person kept going.

“How do you know who in the bible would be alright with the term bro?” they said. “Using bro and Jesus in the same sentence is blatent [sic] disrespect.”

“The problem is that you don’t see other people of different faiths and non faith wearing shirts expressing their personal beliefs,” said one Facebook user. “She almost sounds like shes bragging, and believing in your own religion is not about bragging.”

“I am a Christian, but don’t feel the need to wear the shirts that advertise Jesus. No words needed. Actions speak louder,” said another person.

“And some do both,” another user responded.

“Wearing a shirt doesn’t show your Christianity. It doesn’t get you into Heaven. There are Christians and Religious. Just because you call yourself a Christian doesn’t mean you’re religious,” said another.

Damned if you do, damned if you don’t, it seems.

That Time Candace Wore a Christmas Sweater With Jesus and Santa

In her classic jeans-heels-casual top combo, Hallmark Christmas Queen Candace Cameron Bure shared a candid Christmas selfie with her Facebook followers on year while wearing a red Christmas sweater. On the front were Jesus, who appears to be making a peace sign, and Santa Claus.

“This sweater is everything,” wrote Candace. “For all the naysayers- let me tell you what this sweater means to me: Christmas for most, is about Santa, the ‘holidays’ presents and cheer… But for me, it’s Jesus. So while you may see this graphic as polar opposites or even blasphemy, I see this sweater as a bridge between commercialism and the real meaning of Christmas, that invites conversation.”

“And if you know me at all, you know I engage in conversation,” she continued. “So, judge me as will. I take no offense because I know who and whose I am. Peace to you all.”

She got what she asked for. The Christmas judgments came in a tsunami.

“I don’t like it… sorry. I don’t like Jesus being portrayed that way. He is Holy and sacred,” one person wrote.

“You should be ashamed of yourself Candace Cameron Bure! This is straight up blasphemy!!” another wrote.

“I’d be fine with it but the sign he’s throwing kind of ruined it for me,” said another person. I think it’s safe to guess that that person has never been to a Christian mass in the 21st century and witnessed people giving each other the sign of peace?

“Sorry Candace, I know you mean well… but I really don’t like my Lord and Savior, God’s greatest gift to mankind, being portrayed as a cartoon character next to Santa Claus on an ugly Christmas sweater. Just seems sacrilegious to me,” another whined.

One person got super weird.

“Jesus and Santa are not Buddy’s, santa unscrambled spells satan , who else would make up some fake being to try and steal some of Christ’s glory that is what Christmas is about, the Savior was born not a big old fat dude with a bag full fo toys ..Jesus is the giver santa sucks lol….”

Whew! That’s a lot to unpack.

So just to summarize: Many people were offended that Jesus was offering peace and made to look like Santa Claus’s friend. How confusing!

That Time Candace Cameron Bure Showed “Too Much PDA” With Her Husband of 24 Years

This one is hilarious. Three years ago, Candace shared two photos to Instagram with her hubby and father of her three children, ice hockey player Valeri Bure. In the first, he was kissing her head. In the second, he had his arm around her shoulder and hand resting on her right breast. The couple were dressed in what might best be described as L.L. Bean casual — like two Christians out for a tennis date, perhaps. They were standing on a bridge looking happy.

“Sweet and spicy. 24 years and counting,” read the caption.

Oh no she didn’t.

Candace received viral backlash for the “inappropriate” photo. Specifically, her husband of 24 years then had his hand on her very covered breast, and that upset people.

But the actress clapped back with the best response.

“I love the fact that so many people had an opinion on it. It made me laugh because I wasn’t trying to make a statement,” she said. “This is just how my husband and I are. You know, we adore each other and we still have fun and we’re spicy together.”

Bob Saget also came to the rescue. “Love you guys and congrats on second base!!!” he said.

The former View host gave more insight into the hypocrisy while speaking with Blake Guichet on the Confessions of a Crappy Christian podcast.

“Sex is something to be celebrated as a Christian,” she said. “Sex doesn’t stop once you get married. Sex is the blessing of marriage and I hate when Christians are like, ‘No! You have to pretend like you’ve never had sex’ and ‘We only know that you’ve had sex three times because you’ve had three children.’”

Preach!

Candace has elaborated on the importance of keeping things “spicy” with her hubby. In fact, she says that’s why they’ve managed to stay together for so long. And when you’re committed to “Until death do us part,” that’s pretty important.

“The Bible talks a lot about modesty and purity, and all of those things are very important to me and my family. And yet once you get married, I think that there are many Christians that get it wrong, that they feel like you have to pretend like you’re not having sex or you’re not enjoying your sex life, which is just completely wrong,” she told the Washington Post. “If you read the Song of Solomon in the Bible, sex was made for marriage. We are Christians and conservative with many points of view, and yet we’ve been married for 24 years. This is one of the blessings of marriage.”

You go, girl.