Margot Robbie Accidentally Showed Up High for Audition After Misinterpreting Medication Instructions

Actress Margot Robbie is known for her beauty and talent, bringing to life any character that she is assigned to portray.

But she is also human, and that is best exemplified by a very human mistake after having a root canal. It seems Robbie showed up to an audition … well, high. She explained as much in an interview with The Sun.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

“I was at my friend’s house and he’d just had root canal treatment.

“I was like, ‘I’m in so much pain but I’ve got this audition tomorrow,'” Robbie said, via The Sun.

Margot Robbie at The Met Gala

Margot Robbie attends the 2023 Met Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Getty)

She added that her friend responded, “‘Oh well, I’ve got painkillers from the root canal. Take them when you wake up before your audition and you’ll be fine.'”

Yeah, not so much, Robbie explained.

“And I was like, ‘OK, thank you so much.’

“And he said, ‘Here, take two.’ And when he said, ‘Take two’ I thought he meant to take two as the dosage, but he really meant to take two just in case I needed another one later.

“Anyway, I woke up and I was getting ready for this audition, didn’t get time to eat breakfast so, on an empty stomach, I had two. I’m driving and halfway there I was suddenly like, ‘Oh my God, what a lovely day it is.'”

Margot Robbie attends the red carpet promoting the upcoming film Barbie at the Warner Bros. Pictures Studio presentation in Las Vegas. (Getty)

Making matters worse was the fact Robbie, a native Australian, had a driving test after the audition to get her American license. She skipped it, though, knowing she was in no state to drive.

Either way, the star of the soon-to-be-released and highly anticipated Barbie movie got the part. At least, we assume she did. And if she didn’t, she certainly had made up for it, becoming one of the industry’s most sought-after performers.

“Fortunately my friend worked at Sony, which is where I was doing the audition, and I ran to her office and was like, ‘Can you give me food or something? I think I’m high. I’m not sure but I think I’m high, help me,'” Robbie said of the ordeal. “It was hilarious.”