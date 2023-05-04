RFK Jr. Vows To Pardon Snowden, Assange, and Other Whistleblowers If Elected

In a post made to his Twitter account, Democrat candidate for President in 2024 Robert F. Kennedy Jr. vowed to pardon Julian Assange, Edward Snowden, and other whistleblowers if he is elected President.

Julian Assange was the man behind Wikileaks who exposed tremendously explosive emails from the DNC during the 2016 Election. The emails revealed shocking truths about then-nominee Hillary Clinton and her handler John Podesta. He is currently imprisoned in Britain.

Edward Snowden is a free man, after taking asylum in Russia following his public revelation that U.S. Intelligence were using broad programs to spy on all Americans through their own phones and computers.

Kennedy Jr. can be quoted as saying…

Instead of championing free speech, the U.S. actively persecutes journalists and whistleblowers. I’ll pardon brave truth-tellers like Julian Assange and investigate the corruption and crimes they exposed. This isn’t the Soviet Union. The America I love doesn’t imprison dissidents. Other brave truth-tellers include John Kiriakou, Chelsea Manning, Reality Winner, Daniel Hale, Thomas Drake, Jeffrey Sterling, and Edward Snowden. They were trying to return America to its democratic and humanitarian ideals. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

WikiLeaks, established in 2006, gained widespread attention in 2010 after publishing a series of leaks provided by US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning. The leaked information revealed previously unreported incidents involving the US military killing civilians in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars. Additionally, WikiLeaks disclosed over 25,000 messages from American diplomats, which showed the US seeking sensitive biographical and biometric data on key UN officials. The organization also released a video in 2010 depicting the killing of civilians by a US military helicopter in Baghdad. The US government initiated a criminal investigation into WikiLeaks following the 2010 leaks, and Assange faced legal battles in Sweden over allegations of sexual assault. In 2012, after losing his fight against extradition, Assange sought refuge in the Embassy of Ecuador in London, where he was granted asylum due to political persecution and the risk of extradition to the US. However, after disputes with Ecuadorian authorities, Assange’s asylum was revoked in 2019, and he is currently held in Belmarsh, a category A prison in London.