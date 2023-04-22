Rachel Weisz Raves About Brendan Fraser’s Hollywood Comeback

At the New York City premiere of her new Prime Video series, Dead Ringers, actress Rachel Weisz expressed her admiration for Brendan Fraser and his outstanding performance in The Whale, which she described as “staggering good.” Weisz and Fraser had previously co-starred in the 1999 adventure/horror film The Mummy. As the 25th anniversary of The Mummy approaches next year, Weisz eagerly shared her excitement to discuss Fraser’s achievements, particularly in light of his remarkable year in Hollywood.

“It’s the renaissance right now isn’t it, yeah,” she stated. “I’m so happy for him. I think he gave a staggering good performance in The Whale and he’s such a lovely guy and so talented. I’m very happy for him.”

Videos by Rare

Rachel Weisz Raves About Brendan Fraser

Fraser now joins Weisz as a fellow Oscar winner, with Weisz having won in 2006 for Best Supporting Actress in The Constant Gardener. After his outstanding performance in The Whale, Fraser has received numerous prestigious awards, including an Academy Award for Best Actor.

In the film, he portrays Charlie, a recluse English teacher struggling with morbid obesity, attempting to repair his strained relationship with his teenage daughter. This marks Fraser’s first-ever Oscar win.

“So this is what the multiverse looks like!” he said in his acceptance speech. “Oh my goodness!”

“I thank the Academy for this honor and to our studio, A24, for making such a bold film. And I’m grateful to Darren Aronofsky for throwing me a creative lifeline and hauling me aboard the ship of The Whale,” he stated, thanking everyone who was part of the movie.

Fraser’s remarkable return to Hollywood was further highlighted by having an incredible moment at the Venice Film Festival, where he received an astounding standing ovation that lasted for a whopping six minutes.