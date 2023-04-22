CNN Announces New Prime-Time Show Hosted by Gayle King and Charles Barkley

CNN has revealed that Gayle King and Charles Barkley will co-host a new weekly prime-time show titled King Charles. The duo went on to discuss the show’s details during their appearance on TNT’s NBA Tip-Off Saturday, and it is set to air on Wednesdays.

“I want the show to be nonpolitical,” Barkley stated saying the show would also touch on politics. “You know (Gayle King) is going to be a straight shooter. I’m going to be a straight shooter,” he noted. “I know she’s going to be fair and honest and you know I’m going to do the same thing.”

Videos by Rare

According to King, the show will take a “no-holds-barred” approach to discussing current event topics. “I think that decorum and courtesy and kindness always work,” she said. “But everybody I know has an opinion on something. We just need to figure out a way to have a good conversation without tearing each other down. And I think we can do that.”

Topics covered will span from hard-hitting issues like gun control to much lighter topics such as food and pop culture.

“I want people to tune in to see ‘what are Gayle and Charles going to do?”’ King stated. “I think it will be fun to watch the dynamic between the two of us.”

The show is expected to debut in the fall of 2023 and continue into 2024, according to CNN CEO Chris Licht. The show aims to provide culturally relevant programming and unique perspectives, with more details on its focus to be revealed in the coming months.

Fret not, both King and Barkley will continue their current roles while collaborating with CNN, with King anchoring CBS Mornings and Barkley at WBD Sports.