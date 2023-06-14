Taylor Swift Insanity Showcases America’s Infantilized, Maniacal Feminist Culture

This article contains opinion from the author

Taylor Swift is an average singer who writes ridiculously childish songs. Though Swift is now a 33 year old woman, her songs often portray herself as a young woman.

At 33, it surely is a tough sell. Swift appeals to masses of lonely women across the United States because despite being an attractive woman throughout her youth, she has yet to marry and have children.

If you are a man who has ever attended a Taylor Swift concert, I am so disgusted with you that I struggle to even conjure the necessary words to describe my disappointment. Grow up, and stop living in a fairytale land.

For egotistical women (most all of whom are on the left of the political spectrum) with inflated self-esteems and excessive amounts of estrogen pumping through their bloodstreams, Taylor Swift is an icon. Just another aging, lonely, maniacal feminist.

While Swift gets to parade around on stage singing her idiotic songs, millions of her fans will pay thousands of dollars per ticket to see her perform. The insanity around Taylor Swift is so forceful that concertgoers have even made ridiculous claims of experiencing ‘post-concert amnesia’.

Give me a break.

57% of Americans don’t have access to a measly $1,000 in the event of emergency… Where in the hell are Americans getting thousands of dollars to see Taylor Swift in concert?

They don’t have the money. They simply use their credit cards, burying themselves in debt to worship their feminist icon. A sad summarization of what has become of America today. If these behaviors were limited to concerts, I would not care in the slightest. Unfortunately, the insanity displayed by Taylor Swift and her fans has reached far deeper than a simple tour.

In the eyes of modern American leftist women like Taylor Swift, women can do no wrong. No issue exhibits this reality more accurately than the issue of abortion.

Feminist liberals feel entitled to kill children for their convenience. In States like New York and Virginia, abortion has been allowed to run so out-of-control that children face the possibility of being aborted even after birth.

In New York and Virginia, post-birth abortion is legal. See a clip of former Virginia Governor Ralph Northam admitting that post-birth abortion is legal in Virginia below…

Democrat Virginia governor Ralph Northam defends infanticide and asserts that legislators, and men, do not have a role in protecting babies, even after they come out of the mother! What sick nonsense is this? Yes, the law must protect babies. #Abortion #ProLife #UnBorn #MAGA pic.twitter.com/apSB073Bng — Frank Pavone (@frfrankpavone) January 31, 2019

For the feminist Taylor Swift fans, anything goes. Just as long as it stokes their high self-esteem, building it to a level where they feel no shame in arguing for the execution of newborn children.

When men want to be affirmed, they go to strip clubs. When women need to be affirmed in their hollow quest for maximum power, they pay thousands to see Taylor Swift.

Two sides of the same scuffed up American coin.

You have to wonder… When the music fades, and the lights go out, and these feminist fans find themselves back in their lonely apartments with their cats, what goes through their mind?