Good News, UPS Drivers Are Finally Getting Air Conditioning

You may not have known this, but UPS drivers have been driving around sweaty for the past 100 years.

Videos by Rare

OK, maybe not sweaty, but perhaps at least hot a lot of the time. If you’ve ever seen a UPS courier, you know they keep the doors open in the summer.

Fear not, though, because it’s all about to change. That’s right, the UPS trucks will now come with air conditioning.

Founded as the American Messenger Company in 1907, delivery drivers have traveled through all conditions. They’re used to it. But now, they are at least getting a break when comes to the heat and humidity.

UPS Drivers Are Getting Air Conditioning

After years of tolerating potentially deadly heat on their routes, UPS drivers will finally get air conditioning in their trucks. https://t.co/n0cv0xoccB — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 14, 2023

“Air conditioning is coming to UPS, and Teamster members in these vehicles will get the relief and protection they’ve been fighting for,” Teamster general president Sean O’Brien said in a statement. “Today’s progress was a significant step towards a stronger new reality for so many workers and their families.”

Exactly. Who couldn’t use a little relief from the heat? And just in time for summer.

It actually goes into effect next year, but still. Not only did the union and UPS work out a deal for new trucks with AC, but the old ones will be getting it, too. So any driver, regardless of vehicle, will be able to cool off.

“Where possible, new vehicles will be allocated to the hottest parts of the country first,” UPS said.

Some drivers reportedly have even suffered heatstroke over the years, as they make their rounds delivering packages.

“We have always remained open to solutions that keep our employees safe on hot days,” UPS said. “The Teamsters raised A/C as a top priority for their members, and the new solutions we’ve agreed to will improve airflow, temperature and comfort for our employees.”