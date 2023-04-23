‘Young and the Restless’ Star Eric Braeden Opens Up About Cancer Diagnosis in Heartfelt Video

During a Facebook Live session on Friday, Eric Braeden, the 82-year-old actor known for his role on Young and the Restless, emotionally shared with his fans that he has been diagnosed with cancer. Braeden revealed that he was experiencing prostate issues while recovering from knee-replacement surgery, and it was during this time that his doctor informed him of the diagnosis.

“I hate to be this personal, but I think this may be good for some older guys who may or may not listen to this,” the actor stated.

Braeden is best known for his Emmy-winning portrayal of Victor Newman on the long-running CBS soap opera, The Young and the Restless, a character he has portrayed for over four decades.

While seeking medical attention for prostate issues, Braeden’s doctors discovered high-grade cancer cells near his bladder, just before he underwent a UroLift procedure. He shared that he is currently undergoing a six-week immunotherapy treatment plan for these high-grade cells. Despite his ongoing treatment, Braeden noted that he is still doing his exercise routines, although he has scaled back for the time being.

“I’ve learned now to listen to my body more, and not go all out,” he stated. “So if you’ve seen me a little under the weather, yeah, I have been, but I will lick this. This bastard ain’t going to get me, I’m going to get it. I’ll be in top form again soon.”

“So that’s where I am right now,” Braeden continued. “I love acting. I entertain people. I love your support,” said Braeden as he got emotional. “So, whenever you have someone in the family who goes through this, support them. It can work out. Nowadays, there is so much advancement in cancer treatment, you can survive it.”