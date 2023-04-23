Nicole Richie Shares Heartwarming Wedding Day Photo of Sister Sofia: ‘I Love You More Than Anything’

Nicole Richie expressed her joy as a proud big sister on Sunday with a post on Instagram celebrating her younger sister Sofia Richie’s marriage to Elliot Grainge. The post included an image showing Nicole fixing Sofia’s wedding veil while the two daughters of music icon Lionel Richie gaze at each other affectionately, with a caption that read, “I love you more than anything 🤍👰‍♀️.”

On Saturday, Sofia, 24, exchanged vows with music executive Grainge, alongside Nicole and other notable guests such as Joel Madden (Nicole’s husband), Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden, Paris Hilton, and Carter Reum. The post-ceremony celebrations took place poolside at Eden Roc, in France accompanied by a live jazz trio featuring piano, bass, and drums. The ceremony itself was held under a canopy awning, with a scenic walk of nearly 200 yards from the hotel.

Sisterly Love

In April 2022, Sofia took to Instagram to announce her engagement to Grainge, sharing two heartfelt photos capturing the romantic moment. “Forever isn’t long enough @elliot,” she captioned the Instagram picture.

Grainge also posted a photo from the engagement, saying, “She said yes ❤️❤️❤️.”

After announcing their engagement, Sofia and Nicole’s father, Lionel Richie, who shares a close expressed his fondness for the then groom-to-be in an interview with Access Hollywood. Lionel, who has a close relationship with Grainge’s father and has collaborated with him frequently, shared, “I love Elliot. I’ve known him since he was 12 … It was one of those things where I don’t have to go back and check out the kid. I know who it is.”

Nicole has been happily married to her husband Madden since 2010. The couple has two children, a 15-year-old Harlow and a 13-year-old Sparrow.