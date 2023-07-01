Luke Bryan Says Teaching Son How to Drive Has Been a ‘Nightmare’

Country Music star Luke Bryan has revealed to People that he is currently teaching his 15 year old son Bo how to drive, and apparently, things aren’t going well.

Videos by Rare

Bryan can be quoted as saying about his son’s driving ability, “He’s 15 so he’s doing the whole learner’s permit nightmare, he is not a very good driver right now, so we’re having to work with him pretty hard.”

I think everybody with children can relate to this! Bryan can also be quoted as saying about the experience, “He’s very frustrated right now because he thinks he knows how to drive, but he has no idea what he’s doing,” the singer added, “He thinks because he can operate a 4-wheeler or Polaris that he is quite proficient, but he is not, I assure you.”

People reports on Bryan and his son….

Bryan shares son Bo and Tatum “Tate” Christopher, 12, with wife Caroline. Barring the driving lessons, Bryan previously shared that this current stage with his sons is proving to be one of the most exciting so far. “As they grow older, it’s easier to let them tag along,” he told PEOPLE in July 2021. “They become little men and they become functional little microcosms of me. Their personalities are really different … They become your buddies. I mean, they’re still your kids, you still have to do the discipline and you still have to teach them the right and wrongs of life, but they really morph into your buddies.” https://people.com/luke-bryan-teaching-son-how-to-drive-nightmare-7555966

Have you ever had to try to teach a kid how to drive? I’m sure for every parent out there, letting your child get behind the wheel of a car for the first time must surely be frightening.