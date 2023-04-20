Scarlett Johansson Shares Details Of ‘Therapeutic’ Reunion with Former Costar Bill Murray

Johansson sat down on the Goop podcast with Gwyneth Paltrow where she discussed her run-in with Bill Murray.

Little Reunions

“I didn’t see him for a decade or more. It was a long time,” Johansson shared. “And then I walked into a bar with my ex-boyfriend from a long time ago … and there was only one person at the bar and it was Bill Murray.”

“It was so weird,” she added. “I walked in, and I saw him sitting there — nobody else there — and I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ I had to walk out. I was like, ‘It’s Bill! I haven’t seen him in so long.’ “

“It had been a decade of time, more than a decade of time. [I was] like ‘All right, I guess I’ll have to go and see what’s up.'”

“It was such a weird moment. It was like a dream,” the actress continued, “And then I went in there and he was also surprised. Actually, it was kind of therapeutic. We sort of talked through that time.”

Watching Movies

Photo: Focus Features

She talked about her experience of filming Lost in Translation with Murray. “I think it was hard for him too because he had a lot of stuff going on with his family and his marriage. And it was like he was also not totally knowing what we were doing out there in Tokyo over those weeks.”

“It was, I think, his way of coping was being really sort of manic in this way. I don’t know, we had a cathartic experience in that weird bar,” she continued.

The 2003 drama-filled romcom follows an unemployed actor Bob (Murray) that ventures to Tokyo during a mid-life crisis to promote a brand of whiskey. While on his trip, he meets a recent college grad Charlotte (Johansson), who also happens to be struggling with her future.