Officials Investigate How SUV Crashed Through Second-Story Roof of Home

It’s not every day that a car comes crashing through your house — especially through the roof.

So needless to say, officials are trying to determine how exactly that happened in Northern California, where an SUV crashed and got lodged in the second story roof of a home.

This is what’s known as a “head-scratcher.” Thankfully, no one’s head was damaged, a scary thought when you consider the position of the wrecked vehicle.

SUV Crashed Through Second-Story Roof

As photos shared by Cal Fire NEU revealed, both the vehicle and roof paid a steep price.

On the bright side, no one who lives in the house was injured. The driver of the vehicle was hospitalized, Cal Fire said on its Facebook page, though the extent of the injuries are unknown.

So is the case of the crash. After all, this isn’t something that, you know, makes sense.

“Fire and law enforcement stabilized the carport the vehicle was resting on and using a rope system for safety, the TRT members extricated the single occupant of the vehicle and transported the patient to the waiting AMR staff in the second story of the structure,” Cal Fire wrote on Facebook.

