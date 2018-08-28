MONTGOMERY, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas are trying to find a woman who was captured on video ringing a doorbell in the middle of the night. It happened early Friday in Montgomery when a resident shared the video with the sheriff’s office. The video shows a barefoot young woman wearing a T-shirt and what could be broken restraints around her wrists. The woman was gone before the resident got to the door.

Per a tweet, the sheriff’s office is sharing the following photos and information.

The @ MCTXSheriff is investigating the suspicious incident that occurred in Montgomery, TX. Please share this post so it can be monitored by law enforcement. If you have any info regarding this or if you know the woman or if [you] are the woman in the pictures please contact us.

Added some filter to try and see her features better. Praying she is found safe. pic.twitter.com/GydjDU2isI — Naptime Nancy Drew (@naptimenancydrw) August 27, 2018

The sheriff’s office says it has received numerous reports that the woman is a missing person. However, authorities have not verified that.