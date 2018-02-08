Former Attorney General Eric Holder may be eyeing a potential 2020 run for the presidency, dropping hints when asked about the matter at a breakfast on Wednesday sponsored by the Christian Science Monitor.





“We’ll see,” he reportedly said at the time, adding, “I’m focused on NDRC at this point.”

Following the end of the Obama administration, Holder charged forward with leading the NDRC, or National Democratic Redistricting Committee, and the organization’s efforts towards redistricting reform. With backing from former President Barack Obama, Holder indicated that the group plans to spend $30 million during the 2018 campaign cycle. During the breakfast, however, he admitted that he’s contemplating a future in which he moves back into public service.

“I think I’ll make a decision by the end of the year about whether there is another chapter in my government service,” he said, according to reporters who attended the event.

While Holder has drawn criticism from conservatives over the past few years, President Trump recently appeared to compliment him in an interview with the New York Times, saying, “I don’t want to get into loyalty, but I will tell you that, I will say this: Holder protected President Obama. Totally protected him. When you look at the things that they did, and Holder protected the president. And I have great respect for that, I’ll be honest.”

On Wednesday, however, Holder defended the FBI against recent attacks from the president amid the ongoing Russia investigation.

“I would hope that the president would rethink the way in which he has attacked career people at the FBI, career people in the Justice Department, [and] career people in our intelligence community,” he said, adding that Trump should “think about the ways in which he’s spoken about his attorney general.”

