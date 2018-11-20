Menu
turkey pardon Read this Next

Why Does the President Pardon Turkeys Every Year?
Advertisement
Largest Chicken Pox Outbreak Since 1995 Reported in North Carolina Instagram: cindywillems_birth_day

A chickenpox outbreak has been reported at a private school in North Carolina, growing into the largest outbreak in the state in more than two decades. As of Monday, 36 children have contracted the virus at the Asheville Waldorf School.

According to Buncombe County Health Officials and the North Carolina Department of Health, it is the largest chickenpox outbreak in the state since the chickenpox vaccine was introduced in 1995. Several medical experts are blaming the outbreak on vaccine exemptions permitted by the school.

Asheville Waldorf enrolls children from early childhood through sixth grade. More than two-thirds of the school’s 152 students haven’t received the vaccine, as many families have sought religious exemptions this school year. Although North Carolina requires vaccination for all children attending school, the state does permit both religious and medial exception depending on the parents’ decision. Health officials stated the outbreak is concerning after the virus can cause hospitalization in rare cases, especially for those with low immune systems, pregnant woman, and infants.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state the best way to prevent becoming infected is to be fully immunized. Chickenpox can spread easily and is a very contagious but two doses of varicella vaccine offer significant protection against childhood chickenpox and shingles as an adult. Although chickenpox is not considered “a serious disease”, nearly three out of 1,000 children in the United States infected with the virus do require hospital care.

The virus causes “blister like rashes”, itching, tired and fever. Back in 1995, before the vaccine, chickenpox was very common, with over 150 deaths per year due to the symptoms. Serious complications from the contagious disease include pneumonia, bleeding problems, bloodstream infection such as sepsis, dehydration, inflammation of the brain, and bacterial infections of the skin and soft tissues. It can take 21 days from the time somebody is exposed to chickenpox for them to actually develop the signs and symptoms.

Watch: When to Get Your Flu Shot

Silke Jasso About the author:
Silke Jasso is a bilingual editor, writer, producer, and journalist specialized in online media. Born in Laredo Texas, her previous works include LareDOS Newspaper where she was an editor and writer and Entravision Communications where she was a Co-Anchor and Multi-Media Journalist for Fox39 News and Univision 27. She recently ...Read more
View More Articles

Rare Studio

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Stories You Might Like