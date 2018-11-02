The Magnolia couple was pleasantly surprised last year when they found out Joanna was pregnant with baby number 5. They were not planning on adding another addition but after welcoming son Crew back in June, Father Chip Gaines shared with People magazine that adding another little Gaines to the family isn’t entirely out of the question.

Chip and Joanna are parents to Drake, 13, Ella, 12, Duke, 9, and Emmie, 8. The Fixer-Upper couple can be seen on HGTV with their entire brood helping out in family-friendly episodes.

Chip notes that the age gap between baby Crew and the rest of the kids is large. “It’s hard to believe this little turkey will only be 10 years old when Emmie is graduating from high school,” says Chip. “I think we have to have another one because I’m particular about the only child thing. Crew needs a sister to manage this whole thing out. Don’t be surprised if No. 6 is in the cards!”

Joanna is a little bit more hesitant to add another baby to the family due to her difficult pregnancy with new baby Crew. Joanna Gaines shares, “When I first got pregnant I kept telling everyone at the office, ‘Guys, I am my best self when I’m pregnant.’ And then, for whatever reason, I was limping into work and I couldn’t breathe. At 40, it’s definitely a little different.”

She shares that baby Crews has given her the energy she needs, especially when she is preparing to release her new design book, Homebody: A Guide To Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave. The book features a detailed look at the family’s farmhouse as well as other homes she has designed over the years. What she calls her “life work,” the book goes in-depth into every room of the house, focusing on the personality of the people living there.