Menu
These Schools Want to Teach Sex Education to Kindergartners Read this Next

These Schools Want to Teach Sex Education to Kindergartners
Advertisement
Thomas Gilbert Jr

A man accused of killing his wealthy father for cutting his allowance has been convicted of murder, with a New York jury rejecting his insanity defense.

Thomas Gilbert Jr. showed no emotion as the verdict was delivered Friday.

The 35-year-old is set for sentencing Aug. 9. He faces up to life in prison.

A product of a privileged upbringing that included private schools and Princeton University, he shot hedge fund manager Thomas Gilbert Sr. in the elder man’s Manhattan apartment in 2015.

The son has schizophrenia and other psychiatric problems. His lawyer said Gilbert Jr. was too mentally ill to understand the consequences of shooting his father.

Prosecutors said the son knew what he was doing and was motivated by anger over the reduction in his allowance.

Watch: Dad Tries to Kill Son with Chainsaw, Son Runs Him Over with Lawnmower

Author placeholder image About the author:
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
View More Articles

Stories You Might Like