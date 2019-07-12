Menu
Man Caught Driving Stolen Car Filled with Whiskey, a Rattlesnake, and Radioactive Uranium Read this Next

Man Caught Driving Stolen Car Filled with Whiskey, a Rattlesnake, and Radioactive Uranium
Advertisement
Philadelphia Mob Beats Man to Death Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

Authorities say a man who stole a car with three young children inside was fatally beaten by their father and other men.

Philadelphia police say the car was parked at a pizza restaurant with its engine running when the man drove off around 9:15 p.m. Thursday. The children’s mother was inside the restaurant, talking with the father of two of the kids.

The vehicle soon got stuck in traffic, and authorities say the couple pulled the 54-year-old man out of the vehicle. The man ran off but was caught by the father. A fight ensued, with other men joining in.
The man was knocked unconscious and taken to a hospital, where he died.

No charges have been filed. The children, who range in age from 7 months to 5 years, were unhurt.

Watch: TOP 6 SELF-DEFENSE HANDGUNS FOR WOMEN

Author placeholder image About the author:
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
View More Articles

Stories You Might Like