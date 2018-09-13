Hurricane Florence: Don’t Forget About Your Pets!

Hurricane Florence is currently taking place, becoming one of the strongest hurricanes of the season. With the panic that comes along before a big storm, some forget the dangers of leaving pets behind and don’t know where to take them, or how to keep them safe. The number one thing pet owners should never do is leave them behind during a Hurricane. Even outdoor animals can’t survive a storm surge or damaging winds. At the very least, you should move animals to high grounds or a shelter that won’t be evacuated. If you do decide to follow the mandatory evacuation and decide to take your pets, it is important to remember to take the right supplies and adequate plans for them.

For example, before leaving, you should always have a disaster kit on hand at all times. Pet owners should have kits that include items such as food bowls, chew toys, medication, sanitation material, and your veterinarian’s contact info. While packing up water and food for you and your pet is the first thing that comes to mind, it’s easy to forget vaccination records or other relevant documents that could come in handy. Without them, your pet may be put in quarantine at animal shelters, or get turned away altogether.

If your pet takes meditation, check in with your vet asks to ask if you can get a two to three-week supply and try to enroll them in a pet recovery database that includes a microchip. The easiest way to recover a missing pet? Get a verification tag or ID and include its name and cell phone number. For those who can not evacuate, experts recommend choosing a safe room in your home with no windows to ride out the storm with your pets and family. It’s important to secure all exits in your home so pets can’t escape into the storm, in fear. You can also keep an eye out for their favorite hiding spots since this is where they are most likely to run.

Unfortunately, some shelters do not take pets, due to the way they would react with other people. But, Bring Fido has compiled a list of pet-friendly shelter in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Virginia that you may want to check out in case of an emergency. As for hotels, while most can’t deny service to a family with service animal due to the Americans with Disabilities Act, they are free to deny a room to your family pet. Which is why it’s important to know ahead of time the hotel chains that welcomes pets. Sometimes, hotel brands welcome pets for free, but others do it for a small free as a ‘precaution’. As of today, the hotel chains that allow pets include:

Aloft Hotels

Red Roof Inns

Kimpton Hotel

Extended Stay America

La Quinta Inn and Suites

Motel 6

Choice Hotels

Candlewood Suites

Comfort Inn

Hampton Inn

Knights Inn

America’s Best Value Inn

Days Inn

Fairfield Inn & Suites

Holiday Inn Express

Of course, it goes without saying that you should probably call the hotel beforehand to confirm that you’re bringing a pet. Some locations do put a limited number of pets they take in on any given night.