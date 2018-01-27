After releasing an expletive-filled, anti-Trump free-style rap in October, Eminem doubled down on his criticism of the president by saying a “fucking turd” would be better suited for the Oval Office in a new interview.





On the night of the 2016 election, the rapper was “watching the TV in fucking disbelief” over the fact that Donald Trump pulled off an unexpected win against opponent Hillary Clinton. Now, he’s worried that many of the president’s supporters, whom he calls “fanatics,” are turning a blind eye to his faults.

RELATED: In his latest award show performance, rapper Eminem ripped into President Trump

“There is something to be said about the person who really felt like he might do something for them — and he just fucking duped everybody,” he said. “I know that Hillary [Clinton] had her flaws, but you know what? Anything would have been better [than Trump]. A fucking turd would have been better as a president. When I [put out “The Storm”], I felt that everybody who was with him at that point doesn’t like my music anyway. I get the comparison with the non-political-correctness, but other than that, we’re polar opposites.”

“He made these people feel like he was really going to do something for them,” he continued. “It’s just so fucking disgusting how divisive his language is, the rhetoric, the Charlottesville shit, just watching it going, ‘I can’t believe he’s saying this.’ When he was talking about John McCain, I thought he was done. You’re fucking with military veterans, you’re talking about a military war hero who was captured and tortured. It just didn’t matter. It doesn’t matter. And that’s some scary shit to me.”

Eminem, who has gained the support of many working-class individuals, faced serious backlash following his free-style from fans who had voted for now President Trump.

“I know I say a lot of fucked-up shit,” he admitted, adding that he doesn’t have “hatred in [his] heart” for Trump. “But a lot of shit is said in jest, it’s tongue-in-cheek, and it has always been that way through my whole career — saying shit to get a reaction out of people. It’s my artistic license to express myself. Last time I checked, Trump isn’t an artist and doesn’t have an artistic license. I’m not the fuckin’ president.”

RELATED: Eminem’s daughter, Hailie, is all grown up as she gets ready to celebrate her 22nd birthday

However, the rapper doesn’t seem concerned by the thought of losing fans for speaking out against the Trump administration.

“At the end of the day, if I did lose half my fan base, then so be it, because I feel like I stood up for what was right and I’m on the right side of this,” he said. “I don’t see how somebody could be middle class, busting their ass every single day, paycheck to paycheck, who thinks that that fucking billionaire is gonna help you.”

“I do not like the guy,” he added.