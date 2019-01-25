As the government shutdown rolls over the second missed paycheck for federal employees, Texas‘ favorite fast food chain is doing their part. Whataburger announced that on Saturday, January 26, furloughed workers are invited to head over to their local Whataburger for a free Taquito and coffee from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. every morning until further notice.

That’s right, y’all. This is not a one-time event, this will continue until Whataburger gives us word that the promotion will end. Only a few minutes after the press release was issued, we learned that President Donald Trump announced that an agreement on the government shutdown was reached and it will be reopened for three weeks through February 15. We will keep Whataburger fans in the loop regarding this deal.

To take advantage of the deal, which is offered in-restaurant only, present a valid federal government-issued ID. Employees will receive one breakfast per federal ID, but remember that you can’t receive your free breakfast in the drive-thru or via mobile orders. The deal states that it is for participating Whataburger locations only. To learn more about the promotion, visit www.Whataburger.com to learn about the free food.

While it’s only a free Taquito, let’s be honest, you can’t resist those hash browns, the amazing pork sausage, the french fries, or the famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit sandwich. From San Antonio to Corpus Christi to Lubbock to Houston, find me someone who doesn’t love the entire Whataburger menu and I’ll show you an inauthentic Texan! Just kidding, y’all. To each their own, but you just can’t beat the friendly customer service.

For those furloughed federal employees who could very well be back to work on Monday, don’t forget about this deal this weekend! There are no promo codes needed for the deal, but don’t be afraid to shout-out Whataburger on social media.