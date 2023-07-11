Actor Jonah Hill Under Fire After Ex Shares “Abusive” Text Messages, But Others Showing Support

Actor Jonah Hill has received some backlash after ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady posted screenshots of what she said were texts from him to her Instagram story.

According to the screenshots, Hill asked Brady to top posting pictures in bathing suits or pictures that he deemed “sexual” in nature. The screenshots also allege that Hill asked Brady to stop having “inappropriate friendships with men,” or having friendships “with women who are in unstable places” or from her “wild recent past.”

The screenshots go on to read that Hill stated he could not be the right partner for Brady if she didn’t set his requested boundaries. If that were the case, the texts read, he just would stop dating her and there would be “no hard feelings.”

The screenshots go on to show that Brady told Hill she indeed take down some of her pictures that he didn’t approve of, with Hill responding it was a “good start.”

“This is a warning to all girls,” Brady wrote on her Instagram story, urging others to make an “exit plan” if their partner behaves similarly.

She also reposted pictures she said she had previously removed, both of which show her wearing a swimsuit.

Hill, 39, is known for his roles in Superbad, Moneyball, The Wolf of Wall Street and many others. This has created a bit of a conundrum for him, clearly,. but nothing that’s going to derail his career. He just looks controlling. Some have gone as far as calling it “emotional abuse.”

The couple reportedly dated from 2021 to last year.

While Hill is receiving some backlash, multiple others have come out in support. For instance, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker posted a picture of Hill on his own Instagram story, with Hill in a Suns jersey, and Booker offering a “salute” emoji.

Also, Conservative commentator Candace Owens tweeted that “there is literally nothing wrong with Jonah Hill’s leaked text messages regarding what he wants in a partner.”

There is literally nothing wrong with Jonah Hill’s leaked text messages regarding what he wants in a partner.



But there is plenty wrong with women in society today.



Basic respect for your partner is now being labeled as “misogynistic” from insecure women. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) July 8, 2023