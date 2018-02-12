Sex robots are officially a thing and the world is trying to navigate their existence. But some have made understanding this new world a bit more complicated.





Enter Dr. Sergi Santos.

The Sun reports that the Spanish scientist and inventor has concluded that the next step in human-robot relations is marriage, and from there, procreation. Logically. Santos believes the evolving relationship will manifest itself in a more intimate way in the coming decades.

“People might look at Samantha” — a sex robot — “as a weird thing you read about,” he said. “But before they know it, these robots will be doing their jobs, and marrying their children, their grandchildren, and their friends.”

Before people scoff, Santos argued that technology is forever becoming a part of our lives.

“They need to remember that just a few years ago mobile phones were seen as a non-essential item in society but now we can’t function without them.”

Well…fair point.

Santos, who has admitted to having relations with his robots, added, “I can make them have a baby. It’s not so difficult. I would love to have a child with a robot.”

He called the process fairly “simple.” Here’s how he’d do it:

I would make an algorithm of what I personally believe about these concepts, and then shuffle it with what she thinks and then 3D print it. That’s it. I 3D print the robot that is the child of me and the robot…I don’t see any complications.

Interestingly enough, the process deviates a bit from what we had in mind.

Interestingly enough, Santos has been married to the same woman for 16 years. His wife, Maritsa Kissamitaki, apparently does not take issue with his side relationships. It’s even been said that she’s helped him develop a few prototypes.

