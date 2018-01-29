Menu
There’s a pretty common joke out there about vegans: “How do you know if someone is a vegan? Don’t worry, they’ll tell you.”


One 22-year-old vegan in England has taken that to the extreme by getting a face tattoo that simply says “vegan,” and the reason she did that — wait for it — is that she’s tired of telling people she’s a vegan.

Kate Bullen said it herself.

“Got a suicide awareness and vegan tattoo today, love em” and “Now I don’t need to tell everyone I’m vegan every five minutes,” she wrote on social media.

Bullen’s tattoo choice got so much attention that she was eventually interviewed about it. In that interview, she said that she did it because she’s a “vegan for life” and that she has no concerns about being “unemployable.”

“A lot of tattoos that people get don’t necessarily have a meaning behind them but as I’m incredibly passionate about veganism and know that I’ll be vegan for life, I wanted this one to be someplace visible,” she told The Independent. “I’ve had a lot of comments about being ‘unemployable’, which doesn’t matter to me since I’ve been self-employed since I was 18.”

She also said that she has gotten “a lot of negative reactions” to the face tattoo, but is used to it at this point.

“Of course the tattoo on my face received a lot of negative reactions in general, not because of the location of the tattoo but because people seem to get upset when they see the word ‘vegan,’ which is something that I have grown used to on a daily basis.” she said.

Bullen also told LADBible she believes she’s being criticized because people see her tattoo and think about themselves.

“I believe this upset comes from a feeling of defensiveness because I encourage them to think about the consequences of their actions,” she said.

Matt Naham
Matt Naham is the Weekend Editor  for Rare. Follow him on Twitter @matt_naham.
