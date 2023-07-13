Audio From Alex Murdaugh Prison Call With Son Reveals Quick, Cold Chat

A new audio recording seems to show that Alex Murdaugh is not exactly earning favor with his son.

Videos by Rare

Murdugh, of course, has been convicted in the brutal murder of wife Maggie and younger son Paul at their South Carolina home. He is now serving two consecutive life sentences.

Alex Murdaugh listens to prosecutor Creighton Waters make closing arguments in his trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on March 1. (Getty)

The recording of the call between Murdaugh and son Buster lasted 45 seconds, with things seemingly “icy” from Buster’s end, as TMZ put it.

The conversation begins when Alex offers a simple, “Hey buddy.”

Already, Buster seemed to be in a rush.

READ OUR FULL ARTICLE HERE

“Hey I don’t have a whole of time I just boarded a ferry to go back to Hilton Head Island from Daufuskie (Island),” he responded.

Alex then said he had been trying to get in touch with Buster and a man named “Jim,” presumably in reference to his attorney, Jim Griffin. Alex asked Buster to put him in touch with Jim.

“Mm-kay,” was Buster’s brief response.

At one point, Buster tells his dad that he can’t understand him, given that the phone is cackling.

Buster Murdaugh listens to father Alex’s recorded interview where he describes a suicide attempt he planned during his trial for murder. (Getty)

The 45-second call ends with Alex telling Buster, “Proud of you.” Buster offers only “alright” and “thanks” before hanging up.

Murdaugh, 64, hails from a locally-prominent family of attorneys and is a former lawyer himself. Six weeks prior to her death, Maggie filed for divorce.