Bar Owner Says He’s Selling Bud Light as ‘Mystery Beer’ to Dupe Patrons Into Buying It

A bar owner in Massachusetts has finally come up with a way to sell Bud Light. And that’s by not telling people it’s Bud Light.

In other words, the individual suggested if you’re going to get people to drink it again, you’d better not make them aware of what it is.

So instead of selling Bug Light as Bud Light, the bar owner suggested selling it as a “mystery beer.”

There’s no indication of how that might actually go, but based on the past year, we likely would be able to say that the mystery beer is also outselling Bud Light — which has gone in the tank since hiring transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney as a spokesperson.

Sales of the Anheuser-Busch product have plummeted so badly in recent months that company announced earlier this week it is laying off 350 employees. But Light had been America’s No. 1 selling beer for decades. Now, at last check, it sits at the 14th-best.

So if someone wanted to try to sell it by not telling people what it is … well, could you blame that person? Especially if beer sales are how you make a living.

The Massachusetts bar owner went viral for sharing a video of the supposed change to the “mystery beer,” but was smart enough not to share his name or the name of the establishment. After all, suggesting you might trick people is a good way to go out of business.

Leftist claims he will sell Bud

Leftist claims he will sell Bud Light as a "mystery lager" since no one will buy it.. pic.twitter.com/JtX3pYmQj2 — 1776 (@TheWakeninq) August 2, 2023 The bar owner called his patrons "weirdo boomers," implying they are the only ones who buy the product. Or as the case may be, are not buying the product. Interestingly, while the bar owner is against people judging an entire group of people, he judges an entire group of people himself.

Anyway, he eventually ended up saying the whole thing was a gag.

“The outrage I have caused by replacing a beer tap for 5 seconds for a video has fueled me to live for eternity,” he wrote.

Actually, the bar owner will not live for eternity. Nothing does. Look no further than what’s become of Bud Light for proof.