Anheuser-Busch Announces Layoffs Following Bud Light Dylan Mulvaney Disaster

Bud Light’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch, announced it will lay off 350 employees as the former #1 beer brand (and now #14) in America continues to fall from grace after the brewer decided its Middle America consumers needed to be taught a lesson for their refusal to believe men can be women.

AH says that the layoffs will largely affect corporate staff and not the frontline factory workers. We can assume none of these 350 now-jobless corporate employees will include the vice presidents, president, CEO, and board members who thought giving the middle finger to its consumers was a terrific idea.

AH lost a staggering $27 billion dollars in only the first three months after supporting the Woke government narrative. At that pace, the brewer is will lose $108 billion over 12 months.

To put the size of that loss in perspective, $65 billion is more money than the 2023 budgets of 42 states. Only Florida, Oregon, Washington, Texas, Virginia, Ohio, New York, and California have budgets larger than what AH can expect to lose in the first 12 months of fallout following the Dylan Mulvaney screw up.

Unfortunately, the loss to the Bud Light brand is also negatively impacting downstream workers. The Ardagh Group, a maker of glass bottles in North Carolina and Louisiana, is being forced to close both plants in those states, putting 645 workers out of jobs. The damage to the Bud Light brand is so bad that even Walmart will no longer carry it.

All Anheuser-Busch needs to do to improve its sales is publicly admit they made a mistake and apologize for what did. They could even do it in a series of humorous commercials, which Bud Light is famous for. It would be a long road back, but the product would recover. However, like the parents in Berlin who sent their own children out in the streets to be killed fighting the Soviet Army, today’s Woke DEI corporate culture demands companies commit suicide before they ever admit they made a mistake supporting something morally wrong.