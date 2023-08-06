Roger Stone To Discuss Obama Chef’s Suspicious Death, DOJ Charges Against Trump

0 Votes

Political icon Roger Stone hosts a weekly radio broadcast on WABC on Sundays at 3 PM EST. The broadcast can be heard on the WABC website, or if you live in the New York, New Jersey, Connecticut area, you can hear the show by tuning to channel 770 on your AM radio dial.

Videos by Rare

This week, Stone is set to discuss the latest DOJ charges against former President Donald Trump with Trump impeachment lawyer David Schoen. Schoen represented Trump during his second impeachment trial.

This bombshell interview comes as federal prosecutor Jack Smith has referred a social media post by former President Trump to the judge overseeing Trump’s D.C. case. The Department of Justice is alleging that Trump was threatening those involved in the case over a simple, unspecific post.

Stone is also set to interview filmmaker Joel Gilbert during this show. Stone and Gilbert will discuss the suspicious death of Obama family chef Tafari Campbell that occurred outside of the Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard mansion on July 25th.

In 2022, Gilbert released a documentary film called ‘Michelle Obama 2024: Her Real Life And Plan For Power’.

This will certainly be a show that you won’t want to miss! Be sure to tune in at 3 PM EST!

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Bar Owner Says He’s Selling Bud Light as ‘Mystery Beer’ to Dupe Patrons Into Buying It