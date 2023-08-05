Joe Rogan Calls Out Biden DOJ Double Standard On Trump

On Joe Rogan’s acclaimed podcast, he took a swing at what he believes is happening with the Trump indictment situation, specifically the blatant double standard.

The ‘Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast hosted Patrick Bet-David on Thursday and discussed the looming issue. Joe began by saying: “The people that love Trump, they feel like this is a witch hunt. And they feel like all the things he’s getting indicted for are bull–it anyway. Not only does it not work, but it kinda hardens their position that he’s being targeted and that these are the actions of a banana republic. You take your political rival and you arrest him.”

Joe Rogan referenced the fact that Biden and his fellow Democrats are accusing Donald Trump of the very thing he too is guilty of. As reported by Trending Politics, classified documents were discovered in multiple locations across the US that belonged to President Biden. He got off completely free, no worries from the DOJ while Donald Trump has been relentlessly prosecuted for classified documents he had locked away in Mar-A-Lago.

Joe Rogan Calls Out DOJ Double Standard

Joe Rogan and @patrickbetdavid SLAM Biden for weaponizing the DOJ against Trump:



“These are the actions of a banana republic.”pic.twitter.com/x0v5bOsp1B — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 3, 2023

Joe continued: “You charge with him with things that you’re fu–ing guilty of, like the documents, the classified documents? Biden is guilty of the exact same issue.” That was not the only topic related to the indictments Joe Rogan and his guest covered however. He then asked Patrick about voting fraud. They both agreed there were some shady moves at the very least.

Sharing his thoughts on the questionable circumstances, Joe Rogan added: “At the very least, there was voting machines that weren’t working properly, and it seems very suspicious that a lot of them were in Republican areas. There’s a lot of shenanigans, and I think there are coordinated efforts to make sure certain people get elected.”