Famed evangelist Rev. Billy Graham died at his home in North Carolina of natural causes at the age of 99, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association confirmed on Wednesday.
Spokesman Mark DeMoss says Graham, who long suffered from cancer, pneumonia and other ailments, died at his home in North Carolina on Wednesday morning.
Graham reached more than 200 million through his appearances and millions more through his pioneering use of television and radio. Unlike many traditional evangelists, he abandoned narrow fundamentalism to engage broader society.
Graham was married to his wife Ruth from 1943 until her death in 2007 and they had five children together. Graham is survived by 19 grandchildren, and many great-grand children.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.