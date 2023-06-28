Bud Light Execs Behind Dylan Mulvaney Campaign Reportedly Axed

The decision to hire transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney has removed Bud Light from it’s long-held spot as America’s top-selling beer and cost the company billions of dollars. In fact, you could make the case that parent company Anheuser-Busch will never recover.

Other than all that, it was a great idea.

Actually, according to the Daily Caller, Anheuser-Busch has now fired its top two marketing executives, who had been behind the marketing campaign.

“Group Vice President for Marketing Daniel Blake and Bud Light Marketing Vice President Alissa Heinerscheid are “gone gone,” according to obtained text messages with a current regional head of marketing,” wrote the Daily Caller’s Henry Rodgers.

Both of those executives have been on an extended leave of absence — and the source told the Daily Caller that the phrase (“leave of absence”) was used to avoid a lawsuit. But it’s been a few months now, and no official status update has been given on Blake and Heinerscheid.

Call it whatever you want, it appears as if the two won’t return.

“Wholesalers were told they are both gone for good by leadership during in person conversations,” the source told Rodgers. “They already shifted all their direct reports to new people and the head of marketing.”

Bud Light has come under fire not just from those who have an issue with a transgender spokesperson, but from the LGBTIQA+ community, which has accused Anheuser-Bush of not supporting Mulvaney. In other words, the company has managed to tick off everybody.

That’s one sure way to lose lots of money and have a long-lasting negative impact on your brand. And that’s the opposite of what marketing executives are supposed to do.

“Heinerscheid, the 39-year-old who allegedly live in an $8 million apartment close to Central Park, appeared on a podcast in late March to promote Bud Light’s new marketing,” Rodgers noted. “She said the company needed to update its ‘fratty’ image and change its ‘out-of-touch humor.'”

