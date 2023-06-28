Country Legend Toby Keith ‘Feeling Good,’ After Cancer Battle, Aims to Get Back on Road

Toby Keith isn’t the same as he once was, but he’s almost as good now as he ever was. Keith, of course, is the beloved country music legend who is battling stomach cancer and has been off the road for a year.

Videos by Rare

But there is some positive news amid the struggle, according to his representatives, who told Fox News that Keith is “feeling good.”

Keith, 61, shared a similar update earlier this month with the Oklahoman, suggesting that his health is trending upward.

“Basically, everything is in a real positive trend,” Keith said. “You never know with cancer, so you have to prepare.”

He added he hopes to get back on the road and start touring again.

“I’ve got more wind. And I’m thinking about bringing the band in and setting up, playing two or three days somewhere, just to see if I can get through two hours,” Keith told the Oklahoman. “All I gotta do is see if I can get through two or three nights of work and get a little break in this chemo, and we’ll go back to work.”

Keith revealed he had stomach cancer in June of last year.

“Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax,” he wrote at the time. “I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

Fans are surely hoping that Keith rebounds well. He has been a staple of country music for the last 30 years. His songs are legendary.

Let us all pray for his speedy and total recovery! God Bless you, Toby!