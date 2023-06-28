Frankie Valli Ties The Knot With 4th Wife Jackie Jacobs in Las Vegas

Frankie Valli, frontman for the legendary Four Seasons, has tied the knot with his beloved partner Jackie Jacobs in a dazzling Las Vegas ceremony. This joyous occasion took place on a beautiful Monday at the renowned Westgate Hotel.

“It’s terrific to have found love once again at this stage of my life,” Valli shared following the ceremony.

Valli, 89, and Jacobs, 60, sealed their love in a cozy, intimate ceremony. Surrounded only by each other, they exchanged heartfelt vows while the melodic notes of Valli’s timeless 1967 hit, ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You,’ floated through the air.

In beautiful photos shared by ET, Jacobs, a former CBS marketing executive, radiates joy as she dons a stunning white bridal gown. Her hair cascades in soft curls, and she completes the look with delicate silver earrings. Valli, on the other hand, looks dashing in a navy suit paired with a white collared shirt adorned with a simple gold chain. The couple is truly a sight to behold on this momentous occasion.

Although they had been acquainted since 2007, Jacobs revealed to People that she and Valli didn’t start their romantic journey until 2015.

“We met at a restaurant in Los Angeles where he joined my friends and I for dinner,” Jacobs shared. “We kept in touch by phone until he called me and asked for a date in late 2015 and we’ve been together ever since.”

A Lifetime of Love

Valli’s wedding is a special one, as it is his fourth. His journey started when he tied the knot with Mary Delgado back in 1958. Together, they were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Antonia and Francine. However, their love story took a different turn, and they divorced in 1971.

Delgado sadly passed away in 1980 due to a devastating car crash. Their daughter Francine tragically lost her life just six months later due to a drug overdose.

In 1974, Valli tied the knot with MaryAnn Hannagan. Their love story lasted for a solid eight years before they decided to part ways in 1982.

Just two years later, he found love once more and married Randy Clohessy. Together, they were blessed with three amazing sons: Francesco, and twins Emilio and Brando. Valli and Clohessy’s journey as a couple lasted a remarkable 20 years before they ultimately decided to go their separate ways in 2004.