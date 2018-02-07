The Force is clearly with Disney, who have exciting news for Star Wars fans.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Disney is in the process of creating new shows to put on its streaming service. Disney CEO Bob Iger told investors just as much on a phone call:





We are developing not just one, but a few “Star Wars” series specifically for the Disney direct-to-consumer app. We’ve mentioned that and we are close to being able to reveal at least one of the entities that is developing that for us. Because the deal isn’t completely closed, we can’t be specific about that. I think you’ll find the level of talent … on the television front will be rather significant as well.

The news comes just after Disney announced that “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss would come together once more to create a new series of movies for the Star Wars universe.

ICYMI: David Benioff and D.B. Weiss Will Write and Produce a New Series of @StarWars Films: https://t.co/DJXd3XJEUc pic.twitter.com/iwXWBgV2ID — Disney (@Disney) February 6, 2018

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy praised her company’s new hire, saying, “David and Dan are some of the best storytellers working today. Their command of complex characters, depth of story, and richness of mythology will break new ground and boldly push Star Wars in ways I find incredibly exciting.”

Fans have many things to look forward to in the coming years.

Though, admittedly, fans who follow both the Star Wars and Game of Thrones universes had their own ways of expressing their excitement.

Give me some R-Rated Star Wars! https://t.co/3NBkGeHtU6 — JTE (@JTEmoviethinks) February 6, 2018

spoiler about this new trilogy: everyone dies https://t.co/QDTcH4LAsS — carol îmwe (@carxlinv) February 6, 2018

