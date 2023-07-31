Casino Magnate Pays $10 Million Fine to Settle Sexual Misconduct Case in Nevada

Casino mogul Steve Wynn has agreed to pay a $10 million fine and cut ties to the gambling industry that he was credited with helping to shape, ending a years-long legal battle with Nevada regulators.

Wynn’s legal fight with authorities began after he was accused of sexual misconduct in the workplace.

Now, the Nevada Gaming Commission will end the state’s look into the allegations, which led to Wynn resigning from his corporate empire back 2018. He has admitted to no wrongdoing.

Wynn, 81, lives in Florida and did not attend the hearing, held in Carson City. He now “looks forward to moving on to other phases of his life,” his attorney, Colby Williams, told The Associated Press.

Steve Wynn speaks to reporters about a planned casino in Everett during a press conference in Medford, Mass., in 2016. (Getty)

Wynn owns each of the top two fines in Nevada gaming history, with his latest being the second largest. The first was for $20 million, paid by Wynn Resorts Ltd. in February 2019, for a failure to investigate the misconduct accusations.

A seven-month investigation by the Nevada Gaming Control Board “found evidence of sexual conduct by Mr. Wynn involving some subordinate female employees,” said Craig Newby, first assistant Nevada attorney general.

“It’s a huge blemish on the (casino) industry,” Commissioner Rosa Solis-Rainey added, via the AP. “While Mr. Wynn made some incredible contributions, the nature of the allegations that were made and the history behind that … warrant at least the amount of fine that was negotiated.”

Wynn’s net worth is reportedly $3.2 billion. His agreement with the state include no admission of wrongdoing.