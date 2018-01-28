Menu
Featured Images-34 Read this Next

Distraught mom's video shows her young son being cuffed -- what he did to a teacher had everything to do with it
Advertisement

A video making its rounds online shows a man failing miserably at removing a wasp next from a tree outside his home. If this is a problem you ever need to solve, please allow him to show you exactly what you shouldn’t do in the situation.


After deciding against obtaining the help of professionals, the man takes it upon himself to climb a ladder up the tree in effort to remove the wasp nest using a plastic bag. The video shows him clearly unconcerned about the possible ramifications of his actions and calmly chatting away to the camera while preparing to smother the wasps in the bag. Unsurprisingly, things don’t go according to plan when he wraps the bag around the nest.

YouTube/they call me sweetsop

RELATED: Two kids thought they were dead meat when killer whales swam at them, and we don’t blame them

Immediately after containing the nest, dozens of angry wasps retaliate by attacking and stinging him through the bag. The ungloved man screams as he swings the bag around and tries to scramble down the ladder. In his frenzy, however, he accidentally rips the bag open, causing the nest to fall out of it and onto the ground.

YouTube/they call me sweetsop
YouTube/they call me sweetsop

The last thing viewers get a glimpse of is the man’s hilariously sad attempt to swat at the wasps as he continues to scream in pain and runs off-camera.

RELATED: Watch the terrifying moment an angry elephant rammed a safari vehicle and only backed off after this happened

Carlin Becker About the author:
Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare. Follow her on Twitter @_carlbeck.
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

This video shows why you should always keep your garage door closed

This video shows why you should always keep your garage door closed

A traveler captured the tense moment aboard plane as the crew told passengers to brace for impact

A traveler captured the tense moment aboard plane as the crew told passengers to brace for impact

It’s amazing that no one died when a crane dangerously toppled over on this construction site

It’s amazing that no one died when a crane dangerously toppled over on this construction site

Crazy footage from an iced-over Knoxville highway proves that bridges really do freeze

Crazy footage from an iced-over Knoxville highway proves that bridges really do freeze

Alabama player slammed for yelling “f*** Trump” before the big game says that’s not what he really said

Alabama player slammed for yelling “f*** Trump” before the big game says that’s not what he really said

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement