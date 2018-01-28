A video making its rounds online shows a man failing miserably at removing a wasp next from a tree outside his home. If this is a problem you ever need to solve, please allow him to show you exactly what you shouldn’t do in the situation.





After deciding against obtaining the help of professionals, the man takes it upon himself to climb a ladder up the tree in effort to remove the wasp nest using a plastic bag. The video shows him clearly unconcerned about the possible ramifications of his actions and calmly chatting away to the camera while preparing to smother the wasps in the bag. Unsurprisingly, things don’t go according to plan when he wraps the bag around the nest.

Immediately after containing the nest, dozens of angry wasps retaliate by attacking and stinging him through the bag. The ungloved man screams as he swings the bag around and tries to scramble down the ladder. In his frenzy, however, he accidentally rips the bag open, causing the nest to fall out of it and onto the ground.

The last thing viewers get a glimpse of is the man’s hilariously sad attempt to swat at the wasps as he continues to scream in pain and runs off-camera.

