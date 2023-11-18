Trump Defeats Colorado Lawsuit To Keep Him Off Ballot in 2024 Election

Former President Donald Trump defeated a lawsuit in the State of Colorado this week that aimed to keep him off of the ballot in the State during the 2024 Election. The lawsuit centered around a misuse of the 14th Amendment, as activists attempted to use the events of January 6th, 2021 to claim that Trump was somehow a danger to people of Colorado.

The politically motivated attempt to keep Trump off of the ballot in Colorado has failed, as the lawsuit against the former President has been struck down by Judge Sarah B. Wallace. Wallace stated that the 14th Amendment, which prevents insurrectionists from holding political office, does not apply to Trump in this case.

Colorado Secretary of State Jenna Griswold issued the following statement following the ruling from Wallace, which paves the way for Trump to be on the ballot in the 2024 Election in the State of Colorado. That statement reads, “The Court determined that Donald Trump is eligible to be placed on the Colorado ballot in the March Presidential Primary. This decision may be appealed. As Secretary of State, I will always ensure that every voter can make their voice heard in free and fair elections.”

An attempt to remove Trump from the ballot in the State of Michigan also failed this week, showing a growing trend of judicial rulings favoring the former President as it pertains to ballot access in the 2024 Election. Has any candidate for President ever faced more obstacles than President Trump in 2024?