Kamala Harris Can’t Stop Cackling In Nevada (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared in Nevada today to speak before the Culinary Local Union 226. During her remarks at the podium, Harris displayed her all-too-familiar cackle.

Before she delivered her vicious cackle, the Vice President can be quoted as saying, “You know how to fill in that blank.” See a clip of Harris laughing hysterically below…

KAMALA HARRIS: "You know how to fill in that blank. Ha ha ha ha!" pic.twitter.com/tckb30Fq2k — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 3, 2024

Harris issued a statement about speaking to the local union, stating, “Last year, I was proud to stand with the workers of Culinary Union Local 226 as they marched, fought, and organized. Today, I’m back in Nevada to celebrate them securing the largest pay increase in the history of their union.”

Last year, I was proud to stand with the workers of Culinary Union Local 226 as they marched, fought, and organized.



Today, I'm back in Nevada to celebrate them securing the largest pay increase in the history of their union. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 3, 2024