I can’t imagine who could even do this to a child, much less stand by and watch it happen. I understand that fear may play a massive factor in why people don’t act in favor of someone they’re witnessing harm being done to, but to watch your own child get subjected to pure torture is inexcusable. And I hope the Connecticut couple accused gets punished to the absolute max for what they’ve done to this poor kid.

31-year-old Kevin Grant and 29-year-old Kaitlin Elizabeth Baptiste on Forest Street in Naugatuck, Connecticut, were arrested last week for a child abuse case. According to Naugatuck police, Grant, the child’s step-father, had been forcing physical punishments on the young boy to sleep in a locked closet, kneel on tacks, and drink hot sauce until he vomited for several months. And Baptiste was aware of the entire situation.

According to the CTPost, Grant is charged with, “risk of injury to a child, second-degree assault, intentional cruelty to persons, disorderly conduct and second-degree reckless endangerment,” and Baptiste is charged with, “risk of injury to a child, second-degree reckless endangerment and conspiracy to commit disorderly conduct.”

Connecticut couple, Kevin Grant and Kaitlin Baptiste, convicted of child abuse charges:

Both appeared before the Waterbury Superior Court but did not enter a plea yet. Grant was released after posting a $25,000 bond and Baptiste was released after posting a $10,000 bond. They’re due to appear in court on November 10, and it’s not clear who has taken custody of the child.

I understand that Baptiste is also suffering from child abuse charges, and I can’t relate to what she could be going through considering I’m not a parent. Although she could potentially have been under the manipulation of her new husband, Grant, that doesn’t give her a free pass to not be responsible for the safety of her own child. I can’t imagine anyone sane enough to witness their child goes through such extreme pain, and to simply not do anything about it.

A report of child abuse can save a life and save an innocent child from a lifetime of dealing with trauma. Make sure to know where you can contact someone through your state’s department of children and families or your state department of children. You never know how you can help change a child’s life.