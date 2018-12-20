In today’s ‘what the heck were you thinking’ crime section, a Bossier City Police Officer has been arrested for filming himself having sex with an animal. Yes, an animal. What animal? No idea, police haven’t released that information yet. But, still, just knowing he had sex with an animal is just disgusting.

According to authorities, 38-year-old Terry Yetman was arrested on December 19 and charged with 20 counts of sexual abuse of animals by performing sexual acts with an animal, and 20 counts of filming sexual acts with an animal. Yetman was put on administrative leave in November when Bossier Police were notified of the investigation.

What makes this whole situation even worse? Yetman, who has been Bossier City Police Officer since 2014, was the recipient of the 2018 Trey Hutchinson Award presented by the Bossier Domestic Task Force. What is the purpose of this award? Hold on to your chairs. The award is presented to officers who champion the rights of domestic violence victims in their families. Cool, cool, cool, cool.

Terry Yetman voluntarily surrendered upon learning warrants had been issued for his arrest. The investigation is on-going with additional charges possible. https://t.co/vDAjOoFMOL — KAMR Local 4 News (@KAMRLocal4News) December 20, 2018

Detectives with the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit began an investigation into Yetman’s “activities” in August, resulting in a search warrant for Yetman’s residence. Detectives were able to find pornography involving sexual acts with an animal on electronic devices belong to the officer.

Naturally, understanding how the law works, Yetman turned himself in when he learned the warrants had been issued for his arrest. He is currently being held at the Bossier Max Correctional Center on a $350,000 bond. The investigation is still open and may result in additional charges, but can you imagine the shame and embarrassment this man felt while turning himself in? To have your friends and co-workers arrest you for doing something so idiotic?

What a dumb, dumb. Also, can we talk about his mugshots?