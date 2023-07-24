Daymond John Granted Restraining Order After Drama With Al ‘Bubba’ Baker

Celebrity investor Daymond John, a star panelist on Shark Tank, has been granted a permanent restraining order involving former NFL defensive end Al “Bubba” Baker, his wife Sabrina and daughter Brittani.

Per Deadline, Baker and his wife and daughter were ordered by a New Jersey federal court to stop speaking publicly about their experience with John. The three appeared on Shark Tank back in 2014.

Along with no longer being able to speak publicly about John, the Bakers were also ordered to delete “disparaging” social media posts about John, as well as anything involving their business relationship with the investor.

The Bakers’ Bubba’s Q Boneless Baby Back Ribs accused John of trying to take control of their company, according to court filings, via Deadline.

“All the Bakers’ posts are negative, disparaging, or both and certainly could impact DFV’s and John’s reputation, goodwill, and credibility,” US District Judge Robert Kugler wrote in his ruling, referring to the DF Ventures entity John set up to do business with the family.

“These posts clearly caused reputational harm that John will now have to deal with and counter.”

The Bakers once said in an Los Angeles Times article that “John and his associates had misled them, tried to take their business, and deprived them of profits in the show’s aftermath,” Deadline wrote.

John, 54, issued a statement after being granted the restraining order.

“Today’s decision against the Bakers, their company, and their false statements is a moment of vindication,” John said.

“The actual facts, the record, and the federal Judge’s opinion have confirmed that I did not — and could not have — committed any wrongdoing. I have always upheld transparency and honesty throughout my journey as an entrepreneur.

“I am grateful for the support that I’ve received during this time and will continue defending my reputation with the same passion I bring to empowering fellow entrepreneurs.”