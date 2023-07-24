Tom Brady’s Ex Reportedly ‘None Too Pleased’ About His New Love Interest

Tom Brady split with ex-wife and model Gisele Bundchen late last year, but if there’s one thing we’ve learned about Brady as a quarterback … well, he doesn’t stay down for long.

We learned that may be true of Brady the person as well, particularly after TMZ reported Brady spent the weekend with model Irina Shayk. Photos of the pair — seemingly getting cozy — have also made the rounds.

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk, seen talking in a vehicle, are reportedly dating. (TMZ via Backgrid)

And according to the outlet, Bundchen was “none too pleased” to hear about Brady and Shayk hanging out together.

By the way, Shayk is the ex of actor Bradley Cooper. As for Shayk and Brady, TMZ wrote the following:

“Tom dropped Irina off at the hotel, only to pick her back up later that same afternoon. It was here they were photographed and filmed having a sweet interaction in his car. They were stopped at a light … and, clear as day, Tom is seen stroking Irina’s cheek — very tenderly, we might add. She’s leaned over in her seat with a huge smile … and Tom is also flashing a big grin. They even seem to be laughing together.”

(Backgrid)

Meanwhile, Page Six wrote that Brady “picked up Shayk, 37, from the Hotel Bel-Air Friday afternoon and then drove them to his Los Angeles home, an eyewitness tells us. We’re told the duo didn’t emerge until 9:30 a.m. the following day when the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback dropped off his apparent sleepover buddy back at the hotel.”

Brady, 45, retired after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ disappointing season, but not before he retired, unretired, and ended up divorced from Bundchen. He is set to become an in-game analyst for FOX Sports broadcast of NFL games.

But before that, it appears he is rebounding in his personal life, just as he almost always seemed to do on the football field.