Pizza Chef Saved By Samaritan After Crazed Attacker Allegedly Doused Him With Lighter Fluid

This past Sunday at Allegro Pizza in California, a pizza worker was fortunate to escape an armed man coming for his life.

The attacker was caught on video wielding a good-sized kitchen knife and what turns out to be lighter fluid. Also in hand was his sinister little sidekick, his tiny dog.

According to the New York Post, the worker was preparing pizzas and cutting up lettuce that afternoon when the man walked in. As he walked over to start his next head of lettuce, he turned back to see who opened the back door. To his surprise it was a 61 year-old man with a dog no bigger than a Maltese.

Pizza Chef Escapes Getting Overcooked By Crazed Man

The man with the dog went and picked up a knife that was in the kitchen and started to approach the confused worker. It was at this moment when the worker realized the man was holding a lighter fluid bottle as well. At first he thought it had to be some terrible joke, assuming the liquid was really just water. He soon found out however, that this was no joke.

The pizza worker smelled the gasoline as the suspect soaked him with the lighter fluid. Realizing the man was out of his mind and this was no joke at all, the cook ran out to the parking lot. A kind individual came to his aid while the attacker walked out after him now holding a lighter.

With no option left but some good ole self defense, the good Samaritan took a solid swing popping the attacker in the face, and protecting the cook. Eventually the police arrived, and arrested the suspect. His name is Robert Wright Haight, and he has been charged for attempted murder. His accomplice, the little dog, was taken to a shelter.

The owner of the restaurant, Raul Ferrero, shared the story and gave thanks to God that no one got hurt.