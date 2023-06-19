Submarine on Expedition to Titanic Goes Missing, ‘Rescue Operation’ Underway

The search for the Titanic has led to a search all of its own after a submarine that set out to explore wreckage from the sunken vessel has gone missing.

A search and rescue mission for the submarine got underway on Monday.

OceanGate Expeditions deploys manned submarines for deep sea explorations and confirmed that the one headed to the Titanic was missing. OceanGate said in a statement that it is ” exploring and mobilizing all options to bring the crew back safely.”

Along with crew members, these expeditions can sometimes include passengers. OceanGate did not offer details on how many people were on board.

“Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families,” the statement read, with OceanGate adding it was “deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible.”

Despite being in the middle of the North Atlantic, we have the internet connection we need to make our #Titanic dive operations a success – thank you @Starlink! pic.twitter.com/sujBmPr3JD — OceanGate Expeditions (@OceanGateExped) June 1, 2023

Wreckage from the Titanic is located about 400 miles southeast of the Newfoundland coast. OceanGate’s website advertises voyages to view the Titanic wreckage for $250,000.

OceanGate’s submersible is called The Titan and is the only five-person sub in the world capable of reaching the Titanic wreckage, per CBS News. A CBS report suggested that The Titanic has about as much room inside as a minivan.

The Boston Regional Coordination Center and Canadian Coast Guard have been linked to the search for the missing submarine.

Billionaire Hamish Haring, the CEO of Action Aviation, is among those on the missing submarine, the Daily Mail reported.