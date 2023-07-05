Democrat Rep. Cori Bush Demands Reparations For Fourth of July, Attacks Founding Fathers

Democrat Representative from Missouri, Cori Bush, certainly did not enjoy her patriotic holiday yesterday. The member of ‘The Squad” tweeted out yesterday, “The Declaration of Independence was written by enslavers and didn’t recognize Black people as human. Today is a great day to demand Reparations Now”

What in the hell do the 4th of July and reparations have to do with each other? It seems that Bush is once again desperate for attention!

See her tweet embedded below…

The Declaration of Independence was written by enslavers and didn’t recognize Black people as human.



Today is a great day to demand Reparations Now ✊🏾 — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) July 4, 2023

Perhaps Bush is unaware that the author of the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson, was the President who signed legislation to ban the international slave trade in 1807, long before our Civil War.

Thomas Jefferson even banned the importation of slaves to Virginia as Governor in 1778. His work to ban slave imports is well documented throughout history.

Furthermore, why would Bush feel that she is entitled to a handout because of slavery, which ended over one hundred years before she was even born?

Reparations, like many Democrat issues, is a tool used by Democrats to further entice Black Americans to support them in election cycle after election cycle. They show up in election years, making promises of handouts and favors, then never deliver, only returning when they require the vote once again.

The Democrats have been steadily shedding Black support since Barack Obama. 97% of Black Americans voted for Barack Obama in 2012. 93% voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, and 90% voted for Joe Biden in 2020.

It seems that Black Americans are catching on to the Democrat con-job. Lets hope that they continue to make their exit from the Democrat Party!