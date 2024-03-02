On a bridge in Kentucky spanning the width of the Ohio River, a semi truck blasted through the guard rail, dangling over the edge, with the truck driver at the mercy of gravity.

As reported by the New York Post, around lunchtime on Friday, a Sysco semi truck attempted to shift lanes when all of a sudden everything went horribly wrong. In the blink of an eye, the semi truck was dangling off the side of the bridge. The entire cab along with a significant portion of the trailer was suspended in the air.

The only thing rescuing the truck driver and the semi truck from plunging into the water off this Kentucky bridge, was about 40 feet of twisted and smashed metal railing and a little bit of concrete.

Driver Saved From Semi Truck Dangling Over Ohio River

BREAKING: Heroic rescue made as semi-truck hangs off a bridge over the Ohio River.



Insane.



The truck was hanging over the Ohio River on the Clark Memorial Bridge, also known as the 2nd Street Bridge after getting into a collision.



The crash initially happened around noon… pic.twitter.com/gjaLtiqOIR — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 1, 2024

Within minutes, the first responders arrived at the Clark Memorial Bridge and firefighter Bryce Carden repelled down from the bridge to rescue the woman from the dangling cab.

Fire Chief Brian O’Neill claimed: “She held together amazingly. She held it together like a champ, but I will tell you once she hit solid ground, she let those emotions go.” Thankfully her rescuer, Carden, was also calm during the process because he knew his team had his back.

Bryce Carden said: “she was just praying, she was praying a lot, and I was praying with her,” furthermore he added: “at the moment, you don’t think about it, after the debrief, it hits you. At the run, training takes over.”

It is still unclear what led to the crash aside from the driver changing lanes. It is noted that two other vehicles were involved in the crash, and both victims were sent to hospital. The semi truck is still hanging from the bridge while the authorities are planning on how to remove it.

